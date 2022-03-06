'It's nice and cold': Dozens leap into chilly Palatine lake to help Special Olympics

Members of the Palatine Water Rescue Team were on hand in case of emergency Sunday during the 2022 Palatine Polar Plunge at Twin Lakes Recreation Area. Ryan Rayburn for the Daily Herald

Cynde Hafer, left, of Palatine, Bob Coniglio of Arlington Heights, Lisa Musialowicz of Chicago, and Anthony Michelotti, 16, of Palatine come out of the frigid water Sunday dressed as Teenage Mutant Turtles during the 2022 Palatine Polar Plunge at Twin Lakes Recreation Area. Ryan Rayburn for the Daily Herald

"It was the worst day of my life for five minutes." Jeff Heydt says as he comes out of the water Sunday during the 2022 Palatine Polar Plunge at Twin Lakes Recreation Area. Ryan Rayburn for the Daily Herald

Spectators watch participants run into frigid waters of Donut Lake during the 2022 Palatine Polar Plunge on Sunday. Ryan Rayburn for the Daily Herald

Nicole Nelson of Elk Grove Village emerges from the chilly water at Twin Lakes Recreation Area in Palatine during the 2022 Palatine Polar Plunge. The annual event raising money to benefit Special Olympics athletes. Ryan Rayburn for the Daily Herald

Veteran jumpers have dealt with far colder temperatures than the mid-30s they encountered Sunday at the 2022 Palatine Polar Plunge, but the brisk winds provided plenty of chill for divers making their way out of Donut Lake.

Dozens of hearty suburbanites, many represent local police departments, made the leap into the cold waters at the Twin Lakes Recreation Area to raise money for Special Olympics Illinois athletes.

"Oh, it's nice and cold," said Bob Coniglio, a retired Arlington Heights police officer who was participating in his 15th polar plunge Sunday. "The wind doesn't help."

"It was the worst day of my life for five minutes." added fellow jumper Jeff Heydt.

But despite the chill, knowing they were doing it for a good cause warmed the hearts of the participants.

"It's amazing, you jump in the water and you do something that helps so many people," said Lisa Musialowicz.