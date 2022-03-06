'It's nice and cold': Dozens leap into chilly Palatine lake to help Special Olympics
Veteran jumpers have dealt with far colder temperatures than the mid-30s they encountered Sunday at the 2022 Palatine Polar Plunge, but the brisk winds provided plenty of chill for divers making their way out of Donut Lake.
Dozens of hearty suburbanites, many represent local police departments, made the leap into the cold waters at the Twin Lakes Recreation Area to raise money for Special Olympics Illinois athletes.
"Oh, it's nice and cold," said Bob Coniglio, a retired Arlington Heights police officer who was participating in his 15th polar plunge Sunday. "The wind doesn't help."
"It was the worst day of my life for five minutes." added fellow jumper Jeff Heydt.
But despite the chill, knowing they were doing it for a good cause warmed the hearts of the participants.
"It's amazing, you jump in the water and you do something that helps so many people," said Lisa Musialowicz.