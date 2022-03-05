Woman from Libertyville killed in Waukegan car crash

A 24-year-old woman was killed Tuesday in a car crash at Belvidere and River roads in Waukegan.

A woman from Libertyville was killed in a car crash in Waukegan Tuesday, authorities said.

When police arrived at the intersection of Belvidere and River roads at 2:45 p.m., officers found a vehicle flipped over and on fire, according to a news release from the Waukegan Police Department.

Investigators believe a gray 2017 Honda SUV was attempting to cross traffic at River Road when a black 2003 Infiniti sedan heading east on Belvidere Road struck the Honda, the news release said.

The driver of the Honda, 24-year-old Ashley Kroc of Libertyville, was pronounced dead at the scene from multiple injuries due to the crash, according to the news release.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Waukegan Police Department's Traffic Division at (847) 599-2630.