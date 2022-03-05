Two men arrested in Elgin shooting

Two men were arrested after an Elgin shooting Thursday that injured one person, authorities said.

Police responded to a reported shooting in the 1200 block of Fleetwood Drive just before noon and found an injured person, who was transferred to a hospital, according to the Elgin Police Department.

Taviris D. Paul, 29, of the 400 block of Sherman Avenue in Elgin, and Damarques Enochs, 25, of the 2900 block of Flournoy Avenue in Chicago, were arrested following an investigation, Elgin police said.

The Kane County state's attorney charged Paul and Enochs with attempted first degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and armed robbery with a firearm.

Paul's and Enochs' bonds were set at $750,000 with 10% to apply. Their next court appearances are scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Kane County Judicial Center.