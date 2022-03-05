 

Tree tappers delight: Families learn sweet secrets of syrup at Maple Sugaring Days in St. Charles

  • Jessica Szczypinski of West Dundee checks out a tree tapped for sap with her children Caleb, 7, and Jacob, 5, during Maple Sugaring Days at LeRoy Oakes Forest Preserve in St. Charles Saturday. Naturalists showed how to tap a maple tree, and participants had the opportunity to try drilling and setting a tap. The sap was then simmered over an open fire and thickened into syrup. The event continues Sunday.

    Jessica Szczypinski of West Dundee checks out a tree tapped for sap with her children Caleb, 7, and Jacob, 5, during Maple Sugaring Days at LeRoy Oakes Forest Preserve in St. Charles Saturday. Naturalists showed how to tap a maple tree, and participants had the opportunity to try drilling and setting a tap. The sap was then simmered over an open fire and thickened into syrup. The event continues Sunday. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Sap drips from a tree during Maple Sugaring Days at LeRoy Oakes Forest Preserve Saturday in St. Charles.

    Sap drips from a tree during Maple Sugaring Days at LeRoy Oakes Forest Preserve Saturday in St. Charles. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Volunteer Rod Campbell (center, in ball cap) explains the process of how tree sap turns into syrup at Maple Sugaring Days at LeRoy Oakes Forest Preserve Saturday. Maple Sugaring Days continues Sunday.

    Volunteer Rod Campbell (center, in ball cap) explains the process of how tree sap turns into syrup at Maple Sugaring Days at LeRoy Oakes Forest Preserve Saturday. Maple Sugaring Days continues Sunday. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Forest Preserve District of Kane County naturalists show how to tap a maple tree during Maple Sugaring Days at LeRoy Oakes Forest Preserve Saturday St. Charles.

    Forest Preserve District of Kane County naturalists show how to tap a maple tree during Maple Sugaring Days at LeRoy Oakes Forest Preserve Saturday St. Charles. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 3/5/2022 5:35 PM

A sweet tradition returned to St. Charles Saturday when the Forest Preserve District of Kane County held its annual Maple Sugaring Days at Creek Bend Nature Center within LeRoy Oakes Forest Preserve.

Forest preserve district naturalists showed participants how to tap a maple tree, and participants were given the opportunity to try drilling and setting a tap. Sap was simmered over an open fire and thickened into syrup.

 

Participants could also join a hike to learn how to distinguish maples from other species of hardwood trees. For those with a sweet tooth, syrup samples, ice cream drizzled with syrup and hot chocolate were available at the Maple Cafe.

Maple Sugaring Days continues from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 6, at 37W700 Dean St., St. Charles. Admission is free.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 