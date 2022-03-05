Tree tappers delight: Families learn sweet secrets of syrup at Maple Sugaring Days in St. Charles

Forest Preserve District of Kane County naturalists show how to tap a maple tree during Maple Sugaring Days at LeRoy Oakes Forest Preserve Saturday St. Charles. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Volunteer Rod Campbell (center, in ball cap) explains the process of how tree sap turns into syrup at Maple Sugaring Days at LeRoy Oakes Forest Preserve Saturday. Maple Sugaring Days continues Sunday. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Sap drips from a tree during Maple Sugaring Days at LeRoy Oakes Forest Preserve Saturday in St. Charles. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Jessica Szczypinski of West Dundee checks out a tree tapped for sap with her children Caleb, 7, and Jacob, 5, during Maple Sugaring Days at LeRoy Oakes Forest Preserve in St. Charles Saturday. Naturalists showed how to tap a maple tree, and participants had the opportunity to try drilling and setting a tap. The sap was then simmered over an open fire and thickened into syrup. The event continues Sunday. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

A sweet tradition returned to St. Charles Saturday when the Forest Preserve District of Kane County held its annual Maple Sugaring Days at Creek Bend Nature Center within LeRoy Oakes Forest Preserve.

Forest preserve district naturalists showed participants how to tap a maple tree, and participants were given the opportunity to try drilling and setting a tap. Sap was simmered over an open fire and thickened into syrup.

Participants could also join a hike to learn how to distinguish maples from other species of hardwood trees. For those with a sweet tooth, syrup samples, ice cream drizzled with syrup and hot chocolate were available at the Maple Cafe.

Maple Sugaring Days continues from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 6, at 37W700 Dean St., St. Charles. Admission is free.