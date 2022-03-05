Tree tappers delight: Families learn sweet secrets of syrup at Maple Sugaring Days in St. Charles
A sweet tradition returned to St. Charles Saturday when the Forest Preserve District of Kane County held its annual Maple Sugaring Days at Creek Bend Nature Center within LeRoy Oakes Forest Preserve.
Forest preserve district naturalists showed participants how to tap a maple tree, and participants were given the opportunity to try drilling and setting a tap. Sap was simmered over an open fire and thickened into syrup.
Participants could also join a hike to learn how to distinguish maples from other species of hardwood trees. For those with a sweet tooth, syrup samples, ice cream drizzled with syrup and hot chocolate were available at the Maple Cafe.
Maple Sugaring Days continues from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 6, at 37W700 Dean St., St. Charles. Admission is free.
