Judge dismisses former WTMX radio host Melissa McGurren's defamation suit

A federal judge this week dismissed a defamation lawsuit filed by Melissa McGurren, left, a former WTMX radio co-host, over alleged harassment by star Eric Ferguson, right.

A federal judge this week dismissed a defamation lawsuit filed by a former co-host of one of Chicago's top morning drive radio shows over alleged harassment by star Eric Ferguson.

Melissa McGurren, who spent 22 years with WTMX-101.9-FM and co-hosted the "Eric in the Morning" with Ferguson, in 2020 filed suit against WTMX owner Hubbard Radio Chicago, claiming an email sent to her former co-workers implied she was lying about alleged abusive behavior by Ferguson.

Ferguson stepped down as host of the popular show in October, amid outcry over McGurren's allegations and claims of sexual assault and workplace harassment made by other female employees of "The Mix."

McGurren's lawsuit claims station vice president Jeff England defamed her when he sent a message to staff in 2020 stating the station had investigated her claims and did "not agree with (McGurren's) characterization of events."

But the remarks in England's note, which soon after appeared in the press, did not rise to the level of defamation under Illinois state law, according to an order issued Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Ronald Guzman dismissing the case.

For the full story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.