Images: See action and reaction photos from the girls basketball state championships
Updated 3/5/2022 11:32 PM
Mundelein Carmel Catholic High School won a Class 3A state championship and Stevenson High School defeated Barrington to win the 4A title in the girls basketball tournament at Illinois State University Saturday, March 5, 2022.
Carmel's Grace Sullivan, Jordan Wood, Ashley Schlabowske and Maia Cordova celebrate their Class 3A state championship at Redbird Arena at Illinois State University in Normal on Saturday, March 5, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Carmel's Grace Sullivan, Jordan Wood, Anna Hartman and Mia Gillis start to celebrate the Corsairs victory against Nazareth Academy in the Class 3A state championship game at Redbird Arena at Illinois State University in Normal on Saturday, March 5, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Carmel's Jordan Wood jumps with her teammates to start the celebration after the Corsairs victory against Nazareth Academy in the Class 3A state championship game at Redbird Arena at Illinois State University in Normal on Saturday, March 5, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Carmel's Jordan Wood and Ashley Schlabowske, left, celebrate their Class 3A state championship at Redbird Arena at Illinois State University in Normal on Saturday, March 5, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Carmel's Grace Sullivan and Jordan Wood, right, laugh and cry after winning the Class 3A state championship at Redbird Arena at Illinois State University in Normal on Saturday, March 5, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Carmel Benjamin Berg and his team show the championship trophy to the crowd at the Class 3A state championship at Redbird Arena at Illinois State University in Normal on Saturday, March 5, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Carmel's Jordan Wood and Nazareth's Caroline Workman collide as they chase a loose ball in the corner in the Class 3A state championship game at Redbird Arena at Illinois State University in Normal on Saturday, March 5, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Carmel's Mia Gillis and Nazareth's Olvia Austin battle in the Class 3A state championship game at Redbird Arena at Illinois State University in Normal on Saturday, March 5, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Carmel's Anna Hartman shoots from the corner against Nazareth Academy in the Class 3A state championship game at Redbird Arena at Illinois State University in Normal on Saturday, March 5, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Carmel's Grace Sullivan pulls in a rebound against Nazareth's Gracie Carstensen in the Class 3A state championship game at Redbird Arena at Illinois State University in Normal on Saturday, March 5, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Carmel's Jordan Wood is fouled by Nazareth's Caroline Workman in the Class 3A state championship game at Redbird Arena at Illinois State University in Normal on Saturday, March 5, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Carmel's in the Class 3A state championship game at Redbird Arena at Illinois State University in Normal on Saturday, March 5, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Nazareth's Caroline Workman and Danielle Scully, right, steal the ball from Carmel's Jordan Wood in the Class 3A state championship game at Redbird Arena at Illinois State University in Normal on Saturday, March 5, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Nazareth Academy stands in line to receive their second-place medals and trophy after losing to Carmel in the Class 3A state championship game at Redbird Arena at Illinois State University in Normal on Saturday, March 5, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Nazareth's Mary Bridget Wilson guards Carmel's Ashley Schlabowske in the Class 3A state championship game at Redbird Arena at Illinois State University in Normal on Saturday, March 5, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Carmel's Jordan Wood signals her teammates in the Class 3A state championship game at Redbird Arena at Illinois State University in Normal on Saturday, March 5, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Carmel's Jordan Wood passes to a teammate in the Class 3A state championship game against Nazareth Academy at Redbird Arena at Illinois State University in Normal on Saturday, March 5, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Carmel's Mia Gillis look for a teammate in the Class 3A state championship game at Redbird Arena at Illinois State University in Normal on Saturday, March 5, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Carmel's Grace Sullivan makes a move to the basket against Nazareth's Caroline Workman in the Class 3A state championship game at Redbird Arena at Illinois State University in Normal on Saturday, March 5, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Carmel's Jordan Wood shoots in the Class 3A state championship game at Redbird Arena at Illinois State University in Normal on Saturday, March 5, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Carmel teammates surround Ashley Schlabowske as she goes to the free-throw line with seconds left in the Class 3A state championship game against Nazareth Academy at Redbird Arena at Illinois State University in Normal on Saturday, March 5, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Stevenson celebrates the Class 4A state championship game at Redbird Arena at Illinois State University in Normal on Saturday, March 5, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Stevenson's Simone Sawyer looks at the scoreboard as the Patriots celebrate their win over Barrington in the Class 4A state championship game at Redbird Arena at Illinois State University in Normal on Saturday, March 5, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Stevenson celebrates the Class 4A state championship at Redbird Arena at Illinois State University in Normal on Saturday, March 5, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Stevenson's Simone Sawyer and her teammates celebrate their win against Barrington in the Class 4A state championship game at Redbird Arena at Illinois State University in Normal on Saturday, March 5, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Stevenson's Simone Sawyer holds her medal after the Patriots won in the Class 4A state championship game at Redbird Arena at Illinois State University in Normal on Saturday, March 5, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Barrington's Gwen Adler fights back tears in the final seconds of the loss to Barrington in the Class 4A state championship game at Redbird Arena at Illinois State University in Normal on Saturday, March 5, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Barrington's Laura Mahlum holds back tears in the final seconds of the loss in the Class 4A state championship game at Redbird Arena at Illinois State University in Normal on Saturday, March 5, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Stevenson's Ava Bardic and Barrington's Gracie Stagnito battle for a loose ball in the Class 4A state championship game at Redbird Arena at Illinois State University in Normal on Saturday, March 5, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Stevenson's Simone Sawyer drives against Barrington in the Class 4A state championship game at Redbird Arena at Illinois State University in Normal on Saturday, March 5, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Barrington's Molly O'Riordan dives for a loose ball as Stevenson's Emory Klatt chases in the Class 4A state championship game at Redbird Arena at Illinois State University in Normal on Saturday, March 5, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Barrington's Molly O'Riordan keeps a loose ball from Stevenson's Simone Sawyer in the Class 4A state championship game at Redbird Arena at Illinois State University in Normal on Saturday, March 5, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Stevenson's Ava Bardic drives along the baseline against Barrington in the Class 4A state championship game at Redbird Arena at Illinois State University in Normal on Saturday, March 5, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Stevenson's Kendell Williams passes in the Barrington defense in the Class 4A state championship game at Redbird Arena at Illinois State University in Normal on Saturday, March 5, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Barrington's Sophie Swanson looks for a chance to swipe at the ball held by Stevenson's Kate Arne in the Class 4A state championship game at Redbird Arena at Illinois State University in Normal on Saturday, March 5, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Barrington's Sophie Swanson and Laura Mahlum fight their emotions after the loss in the Class 4A state championship game at Redbird Arena at Illinois State University in Normal on Saturday, March 5, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
The Stevenson bench stretch their legs out as Simone Sawyer shoots a free throw against Barrington in the Class 4A state championship game at Redbird Arena at Illinois State University in Normal on Saturday, March 5, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.