Police: Des Plaines man was driving 112 mph while street racing on Golf Road

A Des Plaines motorist was caught Thursday night driving 112 mph while racing against another driver on Golf Road, police said.

Eli Mendieta-Maldonado, 25, of the 800 block of East Oakton Street, was charged with street racing, reckless driving and speeding.

An officer was checking the speeds of passing cars on Golf Road near College Drive about 10:45 p.m. when Mendieta-Maldonado blew past him in a westbound silver Dodge, according to a news release.

A gray Audi was speeding along with the Dodge, police said.

That stretch of Golf Road has a 45 mph speed limit.

The officer pulled onto Golf Road, activated his squad's emergency lights and stopped the Dodge on North Des Plaines River Road. After being caught, Mendieta-Maldonado admitted he was racing, police said.

The Audi didn't stop.

No other arrests have been made.