Missing man with suspected gang ties found dead in forest preserve near Wayne

The body of a gunshot victim was found late Thursday morning in the Pratt's Wayne Woods Forest Preserve near Wayne.

It was discovered off Munger Road around 11:45 a.m. by someone from a nearby horse stable, according to a news release from the DuPage County Forest Preserve District.

Forest Preserve District Police Chief David Pederson said the body has been identified as a 26-year-year-old Round Lake man who was reported missing on Jan. 3.

"According to law enforcement sources, the man had suspected gang affiliations and had been missing since Jan. 3," Pederson said in a statement. He did not name the victim.

Authorities say the body was located less than 30 feet from the side of a road, and there were fresh tire tracks nearby.

The DuPage County Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigation Team is assisting with the investigation.

The DuPage County coroner's office will perform an autopsy on the victim.