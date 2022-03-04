 

Lightfoot denies making obscene, derogatory remark about Italian Americans

  • Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has denied allegations that she made derogatory remarks about Italian Americans in 2020 during calls for the removal of a Christopher Columbus statue.

    Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has denied allegations that she made derogatory remarks about Italian Americans in 2020 during calls for the removal of a Christopher Columbus statue. AP File Photo/Nov. 12, 2019

 
Updated 3/4/2022 3:42 PM

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Friday branded as "deeply offensive," "ridiculous" and "wholly lacking in merit" the claim that she made an obscene and derogatory remark against Italian Americans during a call to discuss the statue of Christopher Columbus removed from Arrigo Park.

One day after refusing to comment on the allegation contained in a lawsuit filed by the Chicago Park District's former deputy general counsel, Lightfoot broke with her long-standing practice of saying nothing about pending litigation.

 

"I feel compelled to state that the deeply offensive and ridiculous claims are wholly lacking in merit, and I welcome the opportunity to prove that fact in court," Lightfoot said in the statement issued by her office.

For the complete story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.

