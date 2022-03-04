Lightfoot denies making obscene, derogatory remark about Italian Americans

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has denied allegations that she made derogatory remarks about Italian Americans in 2020 during calls for the removal of a Christopher Columbus statue. AP File Photo/Nov. 12, 2019

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Friday branded as "deeply offensive," "ridiculous" and "wholly lacking in merit" the claim that she made an obscene and derogatory remark against Italian Americans during a call to discuss the statue of Christopher Columbus removed from Arrigo Park.

One day after refusing to comment on the allegation contained in a lawsuit filed by the Chicago Park District's former deputy general counsel, Lightfoot broke with her long-standing practice of saying nothing about pending litigation.

"I feel compelled to state that the deeply offensive and ridiculous claims are wholly lacking in merit, and I welcome the opportunity to prove that fact in court," Lightfoot said in the statement issued by her office.

