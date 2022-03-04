Defense witness: Teen accused of Aurora attempted murder was nonviolent child

The 16-year-old boy charged in an Aurora carjacking that left a woman paralyzed was obedient and nonviolent when he participated in a summer program several years ago, according to a witness.

A hearing continued Friday on whether the teen should remain in juvenile court or be tried as an adult.

Jerry Reddick of Burnham, a teacher who ran a home day care with his wife, testified during the hearing that the boy spent several summers, from age 8 to 12, in the day care, which offered academic instruction.

"He actually was a model student," Reddick said.

Reddick said the youth was respectful to him, did not bully other children, and was not violent or disruptive.

"He was never an issue or a problem in any way," Reddick said.

The boy's mother testified that if her son were to be released to her custody, she would make him get a job and return to school. She said she has two jobs lined up for him and that she would not allow him to have contact with "any of his so-called friends."

The youth, a Harvey resident, has been held at the Kane County Juvenile Justice Center since his arrest in April 2021.

He was 15 at the time of the carjacking, which happened on Jan. 16, 2021, in the parking lot of a Wendy's restaurant on Orchard Road in Aurora. It is alleged the boy shot a 47-year-old woman in the back. She remains paralyzed.

Two adults have also been charged. A fourth suspect was killed during a carjacking on Jan. 23, 2021, in Lansing.

The judge will hear closing arguments Thursday.