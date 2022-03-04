Carjacking suspect critically injured in crash near Volo

A carjacking suspect suffered critical injuries when he was ejected from a stolen vehicle following a high-speed crash near Volo earlier today.

Lake County sheriff's investigators said the suspect, a 20-year-old man from Kenosha, Wisconsin, was speeding northwest on Route 60 when he failed to navigate a curve in the road near the Route 120 intersection and crashed into traffic light.

The vehicle rolled several times, ejecting the driver, authorities said.

Deputies were called to the scene at about 1 a.m. for a report of a downed traffic light.

The first officers on scene located the unoccupied vehicle, a Chrysler PT Cruiser, about 200 feet from the road in a field and about 1,000 feet from the fallen light standard, according to authorities.

The driver was found on the ground shortly thereafter about 40 feet from the vehicle and unconscious, authorities said.

Chris Covelli, deputy chief at the Lake County sheriff's office, said the suspect was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville in "extremely critical condition."

While sheriff's deputies were investigating the crash, they were informed a 48-year-old Round Lake Beach woman was reporting she had just been carjacked near the intersection of Route 60 and Erhart Road near Mundelein.

The woman told deputies she pulled over to help who she thought was a stranded motorist. But she said that when she pulled over, a man "forcefully pulled her out of her vehicle and fled," Covelli said. The woman reported the suspect had stolen her PT Cruiser.

Investigators were able to determine the woman's vehicle was the one crashed near Volo, and the suspect description matched the man found unconscious at the scene, authorities added.

The intersection at Route 120 and Route 60 was closed for nearly five hours.

The crash remains under investigation.

No charges have been filed in connection with the carjacking yet.