One person injured in shooting Thursday in Elgin
Updated 3/3/2022 2:07 PM
Elgin police say a person was shot just before noon Thursday near the 1200 block of Fleetwood Avenue.
Officers responded at 11:57 a.m. to the shooting and found someone with injuries. The victim was taken to an area hospital.
A police Facebook post says preliminary information suggests that the shooting was an isolated incident with no threat to the community.
Detectives from the Major Investigations Division/Special Investigations Division are investigating the case.
Police are asking anyone with information to call (847) 289-2600 or text a tip to 847411, with ELGINPD at the beginning of the text.
