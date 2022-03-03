One person injured in shooting Thursday in Elgin

Elgin police say a person was shot just before noon Thursday near the 1200 block of Fleetwood Avenue.

Officers responded at 11:57 a.m. to the shooting and found someone with injuries. The victim was taken to an area hospital.

A police Facebook post says preliminary information suggests that the shooting was an isolated incident with no threat to the community.

Detectives from the Major Investigations Division/Special Investigations Division are investigating the case.

Police are asking anyone with information to call (847) 289-2600 or text a tip to 847411, with ELGINPD at the beginning of the text.