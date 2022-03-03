Feder: Ryan Chiaverini turns up on sports
Updated 3/3/2022 7:25 AM
It was deja vu for Ryan Chiaverini, who filled in for two days this week as sports anchor on WLS-Channel 7 newscasts. Before he spent a decade as co-host of the now-dead "Windy City Live," Chiaverini anchored sports for five years at the ABC-owned station. Since September he's been co-hosting "Windy City Weekend" with Val Warner at 11:30 a.m. Fridays. "This is what happens when you buy a hot tub time machine," Chiaverini joked on Facebook Wednesday. "First time in a decade I filled in anchoring weekday sports for ABC 7 Chicago."
A station representative said Chiaverini will fill in on the sports desk "as needed."
