Authorities identify ATV driver who fell through ice and died on Druce Lake

The driver of an ATV who died after breaking through the ice Wednesday afternoon on Druce Lake in Third Lake has been identified as Rodney Allard of unincorporated Lake Villa.

Allard, 62, died at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville hours after being pulled from the water, according to the Lake County Coroner's Office. The preliminary cause of death was drowning.

"At this point we believe it was a tragic accident," Lake County Sheriff's Office Deputy Chief Chris Covelli said. "It serves as a very stark reminder that lakes and bodies of water in our area right now are not safe."

A witness saw the ATV driven by Allard go through the ice just after 4 p.m. Wednesday and called 911, police said. Deputies were nearby and arrived within a minute. They were joined by Gurnee Fire Department personnel with diving equipment.

A sheriff's deputy saw Allard go underwater and used a rowboat to get to the area. The deputy directed the fire department diver to the spot Allard was seen last.

The diver found Allard about 6 feet below the surface and attached a rope to him. Allard was pulled from the lake and taken to shore but was not breathing.

First responders performed CPR and the man was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville in critical condition.

Initially, it was reported that two people were on the ATV at the time it went into the water, but that was incorrect.