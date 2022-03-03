Authorities: ATV driver who fell through ice on Druce Lake has died

A 62-year old man riding an all-terrain vehicle who broke through the ice Wednesday afternoon on Druce Lake in the village of Third Lake has died, authorities said.

Authorities said the man, who lived just east of the lake, died Wednesday night. He was not immediately identified pending an autopsy today, authorities said.

"At this point we believe it was a tragic accident," Lake County Sheriff's Office Deputy Chief Chris Covelli said. "It serves as a very stark reminder that lakes and bodies of water in our area right now are not safe."

A witness saw the ATV go through the ice just after 4 p.m. and called 911, police said. Deputies were nearby and arrived within a minute. They were joined by Gurnee Fire Department personnel with diving equipment.

The man was spotted about 6 feet below the surface. He was pulled from the lake and taken to shore but was not breathing. First responders performed CPR and the man was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville in critical condition.

The man was identified at the time as a 62-year-old who lived just east of the lake.

Initially, it was reported that two people were on the ATV at the time it went into the water, but that was incorrect.