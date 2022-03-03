2 residents, 1 firefighter hurt in Elgin house fire

Three people, including an Elgin firefighter, sustained minor injuries in a house fire Wednesday evening in Elgin.

Firefighters were called to the 120-year-old two-story, single-family home on the 600 block of Lillie Street just after 6 p.m.

Firefighters encountered flames from the rear of the home's covered porch, which were spreading to the second floor, fire officials said.

Fire officials did not say how the residents were injured, or what type of injuries the firefighter suffered.

The blaze was extinguished within 25 minutes.

Preliminary investigation indicates the fire started because a space heater was "too close to combustibles," according to an Elgin Fire Department report.

Damage is estimated at about $80,000.

The home was deemed uninhabitable.

The fire remains under investigation.