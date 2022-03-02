Thom McNamee Memorial St. Patrick's Day parade returning to East Dundee

A stiltwalker waves to crowds during a past Thom McNamee Memorial St. Patrick's Day Parade in East Dundee. After a two-year hiatus during the pandemic, the parade returns March 12. Daily Herald file photo by Madhu Krishnamurthy | Staff Photographer

After a two-year COVID-19 break, green beer will flow, people in kilts will run through the streets of East Dundee and a parade will wind through town.

The Thom McNamee Memorial St. Patrick's Day Parade returns on March 12. The parade, last held in 2019, was put on hold in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Everybody is excited this year," said Eileen McNamee, parade organizer and sister of Thom McNamee, who first started the parade in 2004 and died in 2009.

The parade typically draws more than 10,000 people eager to celebrate after a long winter. After a two-year break during the pandemic, the parade has added reasons to celebrate as COVID cases have dropped and mitigations lifted.

"It's doubly celebratory this year because we're coming off omicron," McNamee said. "Everybody is just going to be so thrilled to get out and see one another. It's just going to be a fabulous event."

To build excitement, the parade committee hid 60 golden rocks, dubbed DUbliNDEE rocks (a little Dublin in Dundee), around the Dundee and Carpentersville area at the end of February. The rocks can be traded in for a free Dilly Bar at the East Dundee Dairy Queen. To date, 20 rocks have been returned, McNamee said.

She said response from the community has been "awesome," adding the rocks have drawn some attention on social media. Festivities on March 12 kick off at 8 a.m. with the Kilted 5K, which will feature runners in kilts. Grandstand activities begin at 9:30 a.m. at Depot Park. Activities include Irish dancers, a pet parade and the crowning of the St. Patrick's Day king and queen. The parade steps off at 11 a.m. near Water Street and Lincoln Avenue and winds through downtown East Dundee ending at Jackson and River streets. Emmett's Brewing Co. in West Dundee joins the fun at 1 p.m. with its Big Wheel Race.

One thing you will not find at the parade are politicians. Parade organizers made the decision a few years back not to feature them in the parade.

"We just want it to be family fun," said Melissa Hernandez, president of the Northern Kane County Chamber of Commerce. "Leave the politics and frustration at home and come out and have a really good time."

The day's festivities are a boon for area restaurants and bars and helps promote the downtown districts.

"The bars really count on events like this to bring customers out," Hernandez said. "It's one of their biggest days of the year."

The event also helps raise funds for area charities. Several area businesses are selling buttons, at $5 each, to celebrate the return of the parade. Proceeds from the buttons will benefit The McNamee Family Foundation, which uses the money to support area food pantries, the Friends of the Fox River and to provide scholarships to the St. Patrick's Day king and queen.

Festivities will continue on March 19 with a fireworks display at dusk along the Fox River.

Additional information about the parade, the day's events and the March 19 fireworks show can be found at www.facebook.com/ThomMcNameeParade.