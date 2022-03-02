Man in critical condition after falling through ice on Druce Lake in Third Lake

A man riding an ATV broke through the ice atop Druce Lake in the village of Third Lake Wednesday afternoon and was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville in critical condition, officials said.

A witness who did not know the man saw the crash happen just after 4 p.m. and called 911 for help, Lake County sheriff's office Deputy Chief Chris Covelli said.

Deputies who happened to be nearby arrived on the scene within a minute. They soon were joined by Gurnee Fire Department personnel who had diving equipment, Covelli said.

One of the divers spotted the man floating in the lake around 6 feet below. The diver swam down and clipped a rope to the man, Covelli said.

Sheriff's deputies and Gurnee firefighters pulled the man to shore. He was not breathing, so they began performing CPR and took him to the hospital, Covelli said.

The man was identified as a 62-year-old who lives just east of the lake.

Initially, it was reported that two people were on the ATV at the time it went into the water, but that was not correct.

Covelli said investigators remain on the scene but foul play is not suspected.