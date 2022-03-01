Feder: ABC 7's Cheryl Burton honored among 'Women Who Win' for 2022

Cheryl Burton, now in her 30th year as news anchor at top-rated ABC-owned WLS-Channel 7, has been named to iHeartMedia Chicago's 2022 class of Women Who Win.

Coinciding with Women's History Month, the honor celebrates the achievements of prominent women who've "made a significant impact in the community as a direct result of their exceptional leadership."

It's presented by iHeartMedia Chicago and YWCA Metropolitan Chicago, joined this year by Chicago Foundation for Women.

This year's 11 recipients will be honored throughout March with a series of on-air and digital vignettes appearing on iHeartMedia Chicago's six radio stations, websites and social media.

The honorees are:

Cheryl Burton, news anchor, ABC 7 Chicago

Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director, Illinois Department of Public Health

Sol Flores, Deputy Gov., State of Illinois

Pastor Kimberly Ray-Gavin, senior pastor, Angie Ray Ministries, Church On The Rock

Josephine Lee, president, Chicago Children's Choir

Phyllis Lockett, founder and CEO, LEAP Innovations

Annette Nance-Holt, Fire Commissioner, Chicago Fire Department

Brenda Palms, president and CEO, North Lawndale Employment Network and CEO, Sweet Beginnings, LLC

Laura Ricketts, director of the Chicago Cubs Major League Baseball Club, chair of the board of Chicago Cubs Charities and co-founder of Beyond Barriers

Ann B. Taylor, Mayor, City of Waukegan

Nancy Wright, CEO, Girl Scouts of Greater Chicago and Northwest Indiana

