'Domestic situation' might have led to stabbing death in Round Lake Beach

A "domestic situation" may have been what led to the stabbing death of a man whose body was found Monday afternoon in a Round Lake Beach garage, authorities said Tuesday.

Round Lake Beach police were called to a home on the 2000 block of Apache Trail around 3 p.m. by a person who said there had been a stabbing. Officers spoke to a man at the house who had multiple cuts on his body. After they briefly spoke to the man, he was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, officials said.

Authorities said there were several other people in the house who said the man's attacker was in the garage. Officers found the body of the man with multiple stab wounds in the garage.

Sgt. Heather Cognac, a spokeswoman for the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force, said Tuesday investigators believe a "domestic situation" preceded the man's death. Cognac said investigators are speaking with everyone who was in the house at the time of the stabbing. She said she did not know if all the people who were in the house Monday afternoon are related.

Cognac said the man who was taken to Condell for treatment had been released by Tuesday afternoon and investigators have interviewed him again. So far, no one has been charged with a crime related to the death of the man found in the garage, Cognac added.

The Lake County coroner's office performed an autopsy Tuesday. Chief Deputy Coroner Steve Newton said the body has been positively identified, but the man's identity is being withheld until the office can notify family members.

Newton said preliminary autopsy results indicate the man died from multiple stabbing injuries.