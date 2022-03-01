COVID-19 update: 958 hospitalized, 179 in ICU, 67.5% of state fully vaccinated

Illinois Department of Public Health records show 978,375 Illinois children are now considered fully vaccinated. SHAW MEDIA/November 2021

State health officials today reported 958 COVID-19 patients were being treated in hospitals statewide, down 28% from a week ago.

Of those hospitalized, 179 are in intensive care, down 23.8% from a week ago, according to Illinois Department of Public Health records.

IDPH officials are also reporting 40 more Illinois residents have died of COVID-19, another 1,841 infections have been diagnosed as well.

That brings the state's death toll from the virus to 32,803, while 3,033,061 cases of the respiratory disease have been recorded.

The state's seven-day case positivity rate is down to 1.8%. At this time last year, it was at 2.4%.

Case positivity is the percentage of test results that yield a new case. A seven-day average is used to account for any anomalies in the daily reporting of those figures.

Another 12,236 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered statewide, according to IDPH figures.

Vaccine providers in Illinois have now administered 21,118,650 doses since December 2020.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting 67.5% of Illinois' 12.7 million residents are now fully vaccinated. Of those fully vaccinated, 49.1% have received a booster.