Police: Round Lake woman bites people, punches staffer at Libertyville bar

A Round Lake woman was arrested after biting multiple people and punching a staff member at a Libertyville bar, according to the Libertyville Police Department,

Christina A. Romero, 34, of the 800 block of N. Edinburgh Court, was arrested Feb. 4 after assaulting multiple bar patrons and staff, authorities said. Police responded at 11:08 p.m. to reports of a battery at the bar in the 500 block of North Milwaukee Avenue.

Bar staff told officers that they attempted to stop Romero and another suspect from leaving the bar without paying.

Police said that Romero punched a bar staffer in the face after they asked her to pay her bill. Other staff and customers moved to intervene, but Romero bit several of them, according to authorities.

Romero was placed under arrest and transported to the Libertyville Police Department. She was later released on a $2,500 recognizance bond.