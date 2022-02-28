Mundelein man gets 180 days after 8th conviction for driving on a revoked license

A Mundelein man was sentenced to 180 days in jail after being convicted of driving on a revoked license for the eighth time following his involvement in a 2019 crash, according to Lake County court documents.

Douglas R. Welle, 43, was arrested Aug. 16, 2019, documents said. Welle had fled the scene of and failed to report an accident in Mundelein that previous day.

Welle pleaded guilty Feb. 14 to aggravated driving while license revoked as part of a plea deal with the Lake County state's attorney's office, documents said.

At the time of the episode, Welle had been convicted of driving on a revoked license on at least seven occasions.

In addition to jail time, Welle was sentenced to 24 months of probation, documents said.