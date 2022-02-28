How you can help the people of Ukraine

A refugee child fleeing the conflict in Ukraine sits in a bus at the Romanian border. The European Union's commissioner for home affairs, Ylva Johansson, visited Romania's northern border crossing in Siret, where thousands of refugees are entering as they flee the conflict with Russia. AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru

Students gather around a campfire to warm themselves at the Medyka border crossing in Poland after fleeing from Ukraine. The head of the United Nations refugee agency says more than 500,000 people had fled Ukraine since Russia's invasion. AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu

Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine has prompted many local, national and international efforts to help the Ukrainian people.

More than 500,000 refugees have fled Ukraine in the four days since the conflict began, and millions more are in danger of displacement, according to humanitarian organizations. Here is how you can help from the suburbs.

For humanitarian help

• Two suburban Ukrainian churches are accepting monetary donations, pledging to send 100% to Ukraine. You can mail checks to

Immaculate Conception Ukrainian Catholic Church (write "Aid for Ukraine" in the memo), 116 E. Illinois Ave., Palatine IL 60067

St. Andrew Ukrainian Orthodox Church (write "Support for Ukraine" in the memo), 300 Army Trail Road, Bloomingdale IL 60108

• The effort "Pray for Ukraine" from a local Polish women's group is collecting new or gently used clothing and shoes for children and adults, and blankets and warm covers. Drop-off is 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, at two suburban locations: Patriot Transport, 450 Kehoe Blvd., Carol Stream; and Liv Transportation, 9809 Industrial Blvd., Bridgeview. The items will be sent to Poland and distributed to refugees from Ukraine.

• The UN Refugee Agency is taking donations from the United States through "USA for UNHCR" at unrefugees.org. The gifts "will provide emergency aid to families in Ukraine and wherever the next emergency occurs," the agency said.

• The International Committee of the Red Cross says its water engineers and doctors aim to help people access clean water and improve the living conditions to those whose homes have been damaged in the conflict. To donate, visit icrc.org/en/donate/ukraine-0.

• Catholic Relief Services and Caritas partners on the ground "are preparing across Ukraine and in bordering countries, ready to provide safe shelter, hot meals, hygiene supplies, fuel to keep warm, transport to safe areas, counseling support and more," the agency said on its website. To contribute, visit crs.org.

• Doctors Without Borders said it had to halt activities in Ukraine but is "mobilizing an emergency preparedness response to be ready for a variety of potential needs" and is working on readying medical kits for rapid dispatch." To contribute, visit doctorswithoutborders.org and click on "donate."

• Save the Children says donations can provide children and families "with immediate aid, such as food, water, hygiene kits, psychosocial support and cash assistance." Visit savethechildren.org.

• CARE's Ukraine Crisis Fund will be used to provide immediate aid such as food, water, hygiene kits, support services and direct cash assistance. The fund is also prioritizing women and girls, families, and the elderly.

• Razom for Ukraine is a New York-based nonprofit dedicated to strengthening democracy in Ukraine. "Razom" means "together" in Ukrainian. The organization is accepting monetary donations via bank transfer, PayPal, Zelle or check mailed to 140 2nd Ave., Suite 305, New York, N.Y., 10003. Visit razomforukraine.org/donate for details. The organization also has a list of other ways people can help, including contacting their elected officials, participating in rallies and donating directly to the Ukrainian Army. For more information, visit linktr.ee/razomforukraine.

• MedGlobal, which provides free, sustainable health care services to refugees and other people in crisis, will provide emergency medical care to Ukrainians. Visit medglobal.org/ukraine-fund-support.

• Voices of Children is an organization that provides psychological and psychosocial support to children, helping them overcome the consequences of armed conflict. Visit voices.org.ua/en.

To help Ukrainian army

• Give monetary donations through the National Bank of Ukraine. Visit bank.gov.ua/en/news/all/perekazati-koshti-dlya-dopomogi-zbroynim-silam-ukrayini-stalo-prostishe.

• Drop off donations through Tuesday at the Chicago location of Meest, an international delivery company that will have a cargo flight leaving for Ukraine as early as Wednesday. Needed are helmets, vests, first-aid kits, tourniquets, night-vision goggles, walkie-talkies, anesthetic drugs, military boots and flame-resistant military gear. Donations can be dropped off at Meest-Karpaty, 6725 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago. Do not bring clothes or food.

• Those who want to help fight for Ukraine can apply to join the Foreign Legion of Territorial Defense of Ukraine. To begin the process, applicants can visit the Ukrainian Embassy in Washington in person, call or send an email. Read the article "Want to go fight for Ukraine? Here's what to do" in Military Times for more information.