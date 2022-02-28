Feder: Kristie Graybill leaves Kiss FM morning show

It's over and out for Kristie Graybill after one year as a contributor to Christopher "Fred" Frederick's morning show on Top 40 WKSC 103.5-FM.

She'd been missing from "The Fred Show" for two weeks without explanation before iHeartMedia confirmed that she no longer works for Kiss FM.

No further comment was provided. Graybill, an Ohio native who previously co-hosted mornings at KSLZ in St. Louis, joined the show after longtime co-host Angi Taylor shifted to mornings on rock WCHI 95.5-FM.

A replacement for Graybill is expected to be named soon.

• Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.