The Week That Was: Elk Grove to explore own health department, state Sen. Cullerton resigns

Elk Grove Village Mayor Craig Johnson, who officially began his seventh term after being sworn in Tuesday night, has endorsed a series of tax and fee hikes to pay for roads, sidewalks and drainage projects. Courtesy of Elk Grove Village Television

Cullerton resigns

Democratic state Sen. Tom Cullerton of Villa Park resigned from office Wednesday just before his attorney told a federal judge the longtime lawmaker would soon plead guilty in an embezzlement case. First filed through a grand jury indictment in 2019, Cullerton had been scheduled to face trial in April on 39 counts of embezzlement and other charges.

Elk Grove Village Mayor Craig Johnson on Tuesday announced plans to establish a municipal health department that could elude future COVID-19 mandates. The village board endorsed Johnson's recommendation to direct the village attorney and staff to further research the issue and come back with a plan on how it could be done.

Angry with business owners that aren't shoveling snow on the sidewalks at their businesses, Des Plaines officials on Tuesday proposed boosting fines for ignoring the village ordinance requiring such action. They may also boost the fee the city charges for removing snow on a sidewalk that should be cleared by a business.

The top brass from Marcus Theaters last week pitched Gurnee leaders a plan to convert one of the 17 movie screens at Gurnee Mills into a sports viewing haven. Under the plan, auditorium 8 would be enhanced so it could show up to 12 games at a time.

The Pace Suburban Bus agency's Northwest Transportation Center south of Woodfield Mall and west of Streets of Woodfield in Schaumburg will soon undergo an expansion and renovation incorporating the former post office site to the west. The upgrade approved by Schaumburg trustees this week also will include such new amenities as an indoor waiting area and passenger restrooms.

The owner of Flagship on the Fox sports bar in downtown St. Charles plans to open a Wisconsin-style supper club next to the newly opened The Graceful Ordinary restaurant. The city council's government operations committee on Tuesday recommended approval of a liquor license application and a 2 a.m. late-night permit for Duke's Northwoods.

