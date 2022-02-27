Round Lake Beach man charged in beating of 6-year-old boy who died Friday

A 34-year-old Round Lake Beach man remained in custody at the Lake County jail Sunday facing charges alleging he severely beat a 6-year-old boy who died last week.

Tracy D. Thomas, of the 1300 block of Melrose Avenue, is charged with aggravated domestic battery and aggravated battery to a child stemming from significant head trauma police say he caused his girlfriend's son in the home they shared.

The Cook County medical examiner's office on Sunday said the boy, identified as Jayceon Wright, died Friday afternoon at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge. An autopsy has been scheduled.

Round Lake Beach police said the boy initially was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville on Monday afternoon, after his mother found him on the floor at home suffering from significant injuries.

Investigators later learned that Jayceon was in the home with Thomas shortly before the injuries occurred, police said. Further investigation determined that the boy's injuries were the result of "an intentional act" by Thomas, and detectives obtained a warrant for his arrest, according to police.

Thomas turned himself in to police Thursday afternoon and appeared in bond court Friday, when a Lake County judge ordered him held on $500,000 bail.

It is expected the charges against Thomas will be upgraded because Jayceon died, police said. Thomas is scheduled to appear in court March 17, but he could return sooner if new charges are filed.