Nobody injured in Naperville attic fire

No one was injured in a house fire in Naperville Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

The Naperville Fire Department responded to a report of a fire at a single-family home on the 1200 block of Bainbridge Drive around 12:30 p.m. Three engines, two ladder trucks, two ambulances, one squad and two shift commanders arrived at the scene to find heavy black smoke coming from a fire in the attic, according to a news release from the Naperville Fire Department.

Firefighters stretched a hose line to begin extinguishing the fire until a larger truck arrived and put out the main body of the fire using a ladder pipe, the news release said.

No one was at home when the fire occurred except for an animal. The fire crews performed salvage and overhaul, as well as smoke removal, according to the news release.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.