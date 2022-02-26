Elgin police arrest one following report of person with weapon

Elgin police responded on Saturday to a report of a person with a weapon. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Elgin police converged on the area of Larkin, Edison and Highland avenues midday Saturday in response to a report of an individual with a weapon. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

A report of an individual with a weapon prompted a large Elgin police presence along Wing Park Boulevard Saturday. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Elgin police officers responded to the area Larkin, Edison and Highland avenues about midday Saturday following a report of a person with a weapon, according to a police department social media post.

Daily Herald photographer Brian Hill observed police using riot shields, long guns, drones and a police dog. Photos show law enforcement vehicles blocking a section of the street.

According to an Elgin Police Department social media post, officers took a person into custody without incident. A spokeswoman said the investigation is ongoing.

Police ask anyone with information to call (847) 289-2600 or to text a tip to 847411, with ELGINPD at the beginning of the text.