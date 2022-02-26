Elgin police arrest one following report of person with weapon
Posted2/26/2022 2:11 PM
Elgin police officers responded to the area Larkin, Edison and Highland avenues about midday Saturday following a report of a person with a weapon, according to a police department social media post.
Daily Herald photographer Brian Hill observed police using riot shields, long guns, drones and a police dog. Photos show law enforcement vehicles blocking a section of the street.
According to an Elgin Police Department social media post, officers took a person into custody without incident. A spokeswoman said the investigation is ongoing.
Police ask anyone with information to call (847) 289-2600 or to text a tip to 847411, with ELGINPD at the beginning of the text.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.