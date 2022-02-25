Pritzker: Indoor mask mandate for most public places will be lifted Monday

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the state's indoor masking requirement in most public places will be lifted starting Monday.

Pritzker said the steep decline in hospitalizations from COVID-19 and availability of ICU beds in hospitals across the state led to the decision.

Currently, the state is reporting 1,143 COVID-19 patients hospitalized statewide. There were 2,266 COVID-19 patients hospitalized when the indoor mask mandate was reinstated at the end of August 2021.

Of those currently hospitalized, 211 are in intensive care, according to Illinois Department of Public Health figures. There were 537 COVID-19 patients in ICU beds when the mask mandate was reinstated in August.

Masks will still be required where federally mandated, including public transit, as well as congregate care settings, health care sites and day cares.

Pritzker said schools should follow state and federal public health guidance, however many school districts have made masks optional in the wake of recent court ruling about the state's mandate.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is appealing that decision to the Illinois Supreme Court.

Pritzker said private businesses and municipalities can choose to implement their own masking requirements.

"As individuals, I encourage everyone to make the best choices going forward to protect your health, along with that of your family and community -- and most importantly to treat each other with kindness and compassion," Pritzker said.

Pritzker's decision comes as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to announce its own changes to masking protocols for the nation later today, as well as a move away from measuring case counts to determine mitigation strategies, instead relying on hospitalizations.

Illinois reintroduced its mask mandate Aug. 30 of last year when the delta variant, and then omicron, saw new cases climb to their highest levels ever during the pandemic. Hospitalizations from the virus eventually topped out at more than 7,300 at one point earlier this year.

IDPH officials today reported the state's seven-day case positivity rate is at 1.8%, it's lowest level since July 14, 2021, records show.

State health officials reported 74 more COVID-19 deaths, as well as 2,074 new cases.

That brings the state's death toll from the virus to 32,654, while 3,026,737 infections have been diagnosed since the outset of the pandemic.

CDC figures show 67.4% of the state's 12.7 million residents are fully vaccinated. Of those fully vaccinated, 48.9% have received booster doses.

IDPH officials are reporting vaccine providers in Illinois are averaging 16,309 shots a day over the past week.

Pritzker said more than 4,600 of those daily shots are first doses of the vaccine.

Because of the wide availability of vaccine doses, Pritzker also announced the state would be "winding down its mobile vaccination clinics over the next month as federal funding decreases."

Organizations and schools wanting to host a vaccination clinic can still apply through the IDPH website, dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccinationclinics.

IDPH director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said the state is also better situated with a variety of ways to help combat the spread and effects of COVID-19.

"We have many tools that can help protect us from severe illness due to COVID-19," she said. "Our tools include readily available safe and effective vaccines, monoclonal antibody and oral antiviral treatments, at-home testing, as well as the personal health actions people can take such as avoiding crowds, hand washing and continued mask wearing as may be recommended."