Face mask requirement ends Monday, but some exceptions apply: Here's what you need to know

Illinois' mask mandate ends in most public spaces on Monday. But there are exceptions, including health care facilities and public transportation. Daily Herald File Photo

Monday marks the end of COVID-19 mask requirements indoors in most public spaces in Illinois, but a number of exceptions apply. Here's what to know:

• The mask mandate, enacted by Gov. J.B. Pritzker Aug. 30, 2021, is lifted as of Monday. However, local jurisdictions, private businesses and retailers may institute their own requirements.

• The city of Chicago and Cook County also are halting masking and proof-of-vaccination rules.

• Federal mask requirements still apply on public transit systems, including Metra trains, Pace buses, and Chicago Transit Agency trains and buses. The rules also encompass airports like O'Hare and Midway and on airplanes.

• Masks must be worn in health care centers such as hospitals and clinics, in long-term care facilities like nursing homes, at day cares, and in congregate settings including group homes.

• As a result of lawsuits involving face coverings, school districts across the state are diverging on masking policies. Many districts are recommending masks but not requiring them. The Illinois Supreme Court is reviewing appeals of lower-court decisions that essentially lift Pritzker administration mask mandates and is expected to make an announcement soon.