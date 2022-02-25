Elgin alerting residents after tests show higher-than-allowed lead in some water samples

Elgin Water Director Eric Weiss shows what residential lead pipes look like at the Riverside Treatment Plant in Elgin. Elgin is alerting residents after some drinking water samples exceeded allowable lead levels during a recent test. Rick West | Staff Photographer

Elgin is alerting residents after some drinking water samples exceeded allowable lead levels during a recent test.

The city takes 100 random samples every six months as part of its routine water quality testing. Notifications must be issued if more than 10% of the homes exceed a lead concentration of 15 parts per billion.

For the first time since 1995, a citywide notification is being issued after officials say 22 of the 100 water samples in October measured above the allowable threshold.

The city has posted the information on its website at cityofelgin.org/1975/Lead-Information. Water bills will have a message and link to more information and brochures in English and Spanish will be directly mailed to every utility customer within two weeks.

Eric Weiss, Elgin's water director, said the problem is homes with older lead service lines, solder or fixtures made of lead, which can enter the drinking water if those materials corrode.

"The water leaves our treatment plants with virtually no detectable lead," Weiss said. "The lead is introduced from the plumbing and service lines of the homes."

Weiss said that 21 of the 22 homes were retested a couple of months later. Only six of them tested above the unacceptable threshold.

Elgin is alerting residents after some drinking water samples exceeded allowable lead levels during a recent test. Older lead pipes like these release lead in to otherwise clean water as they erode. - Rick West | Staff Photographer

Elgin has approximately 13,500 lead service lines. For the past decade, the city has replaced the public portion of lead water service lines when residents commit to replacing their privately-owned portion of the lead service line.

The city also committed $13.5 million of the $19.5 million they were awarded in American Rescue Plan Act funds to replace lead service lines. Because of a state mandate, the city has 40 years to replace the lines at an estimated total cost of about $135 million.

Lead can cause serious health problems if too much enters the body from either drinking water or sources like lead-based paint and lead-contaminated dust or soil.

Children 6 and younger and pregnant women are especially vulnerable. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, a dose of lead that would have little effect on an adult can have a significant effect on a child.

Human skin does not absorb lead in water, so bathing and showering offer no risk even if lead is present.

The city adjusts the pH and alkalinity of the water during treatment so that it forms a scale on the inside of lead pipes. The scale helps prevent the lead from leaching into the water. The city is conducting a corrosion control study to determine if any other adjustments can be made.

Weiss said there are several ways for residents to reduce exposure to lead in drinking water.

"Flushing the pipes is by far the best recommendation," he said.

When pipes haven't been used for several hours, run water for about five minutes or until it becomes cold, Weiss said. Faucet filters are also an effective and inexpensive way to reduce or remove lead, he said.