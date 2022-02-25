Drivers could get relief this year from backups at Elgin intersection

Vehicles on Alft Lane wait to turn north onto Randall Road in Elgin. The city is planning to make improvements to the intersection. Rick West | Staff Photographer

Elgin is working to relieve the daily rush-hour backups at Randall Road and Alft Lane.

The city is poised to hire Burns & McDonnell Engineering Co. to redesign the intersection. The $101,229 contract must get final approval from the city council during its next meeting on March 9.

City Manager Rick Kozal said during Wednesday's committee of the whole meeting that Alft Lane has experienced worsening traffic. There are daily backups and delays in and out of a commercial and industrial area west of Randall.

The worst of it occurs on Alft between Randall and Capital Street, with drivers dealing with inadequate lane configurations, he said.

Last year, Burns & McDonnell completed a preliminary design that includes widening Alft and adding a second northbound left-turn lane at Randall. Another left-turn lane would be added on southbound Capital Street at Alft.

The project also calls for widening northbound Randall between Alft and the eastbound Interstate 90 entrance ramp.

The city expects the final design to be completed by June. Construction would begin sometime between July and November.