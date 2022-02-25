District 64 school board to interview candidates for vacancy

The Park Ridge-Niles District 64 school board could name a new member when it meets March 17 at Field Elementary School in Park Ridge. Candidate interviews are set for Monday night. Courtesy of District 64

Park Ridge-Niles District 64 officials will interview candidates for an open school board seat Monday night.

And in an unusual move, the interviews may be public.

Board members need to find a successor for Rebecca Little, who resigned earlier this month. She had been on the board since 2019.

Eight or nine people applied for the open seat, District 64 spokesman Nick Shepkowski said.

The board will interview all the applicants during a special meeting set for 7 p.m. Monday at Emerson Middle School, 8101 Cumberland Ave., Niles. Each interview is expected to last 15 to 20 minutes, Shepkowski said.

As is the board's custom, the meeting will be livestreamed at youtube.com/user/d64boemeetings.

Officials expect an appointee will be named at the board's March 17 meeting at Field Elementary School in Park Ridge.

The eventual appointee will serve until the April 2023 election.