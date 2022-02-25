 

District 64 school board to interview candidates for vacancy

  • The Park Ridge-Niles District 64 school board could name a new member when it meets March 17 at Field Elementary School in Park Ridge. Candidate interviews are set for Monday night.

    The Park Ridge-Niles District 64 school board could name a new member when it meets March 17 at Field Elementary School in Park Ridge. Candidate interviews are set for Monday night. Courtesy of District 64

 
Russell Lissau
 
 
Updated 2/25/2022 11:31 AM

Park Ridge-Niles District 64 officials will interview candidates for an open school board seat Monday night.

And in an unusual move, the interviews may be public.

 

Board members need to find a successor for Rebecca Little, who resigned earlier this month. She had been on the board since 2019.

Eight or nine people applied for the open seat, District 64 spokesman Nick Shepkowski said.

The board will interview all the applicants during a special meeting set for 7 p.m. Monday at Emerson Middle School, 8101 Cumberland Ave., Niles. Each interview is expected to last 15 to 20 minutes, Shepkowski said.

As is the board's custom, the meeting will be livestreamed at youtube.com/user/d64boemeetings.

Officials expect an appointee will be named at the board's March 17 meeting at Field Elementary School in Park Ridge.

The eventual appointee will serve until the April 2023 election.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Related Article
'It's the right thing for me to do': District 64 board member resigns
 
District 64 to charge tuition for all-day kindergarten classes
Related Article
District 64 to charge tuition for all-day kindergarten classes
 
District 64 boosts annual fee for kindergarten classes
Related Article
District 64 boosts annual fee for kindergarten classes
 
District 64 board votes to borrow $26 million for building expansions
Related Article
District 64 board votes to borrow $26 million for building expansions
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 