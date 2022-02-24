Up to 5 inches of snow for parts of suburbs tonight

A winter weather advisory is in effect from noon today through 6 a.m. Friday for the Chicago area, with as much as five inches of snow expected in some suburbs. Daily Herald File Photo

A winter weather advisory is in effect from noon today through 6 a.m. Friday for the Chicago area, with as much as five inches of snow expected in some suburbs.

Areas closest to Lake Michigan are expected to get the most snow.

Other areas can expect 2-4 inches of snow, meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Romeoville are predicting.

The system should roll in from the southwest around 12:30 p.m. and begin dumping snow on the southern suburbs, with the heaviest snowfall expected around 3 p.m. for suburbs south of Interstate 80.

The snow is expected to push into Cook, DuPage, Kane and Will counties between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., bringing a steady snowfall into early Friday morning at a rate of a half an inch per hour.

Lake and McHenry counties are expected to start seeing snow between 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., forecasts show.

Temperatures will drop into the teens overnight and are expected to be even colder Friday night into Saturday morning when a warmup begins.

Highs could reach into the lower 40s by Sunday, meteorologists say.