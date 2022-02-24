'The free world must stand with Ukraine': Illinois' senators, congressmen condemn invasion

A bipartisan group of Illinois senators and congressmen condemned the attack on Ukraine orchestrated by Russian President Vladimir Putin that unfolded late Wednesday.

On Thursday, Sen. Tammy Duckworth, a veteran wounded in 2004 while serving in the Iraq War, said in a statement that "the human suffering caused -- and any blood spilled -- as a result of this unjustified and unjustifiable attack on Ukraine's sovereign territory are solely on Vladimir Putin's hands.

"Our nation, our NATO allies and all countries who value human rights, sovereignty and the rule of law must hold him and his cronies fully, painfully and immediately accountable. Vladimir Putin's unprovoked and inexcusable escalation of this violent invasion will succeed in only one thing: uniting the free world against Russia's autocratic regime in support of Ukraine's territorial sovereignty, its people and its right to self-governance."

Republican U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood condemned Putin's actions in a statement Thursday.

"The world is witness again to the true evil of Putin, who alone has chosen a path of bloodshed in Ukraine. America and the free world must stand with Ukraine by enacting the strongest possible economic sanctions, crippling Russia's ability to make war, and punishing Putin's regime and his oligarchs on the international stage," said LaHood who lives in Dunlap in central Illinois.

U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi stated that "in the face of Russia's senseless and avoidable war, the United States must continue to stand with the people of Ukraine as they defend their homeland, their freedom, and their right of self-government from Vladimir Putin's iron yoke.

"We must join with democracies across the world to dramatically expand sanctions on Russia to hold its leaders accountable for the needless destruction and suffering they will cause, while also coordinating with our NATO allies to stand firm in the face of any attack on our alliance."

U.S. Rep. Bill Foster said in a statement that "the Russian military's unjustified invasion of Ukraine is a destabilizing threat to Europe and the entire international order.

"Although we have no treaty-level obligation to defend Ukraine, we have a special moral duty to assist Ukraine because of its decision to give up its nuclear weapons at the end of the Cold War, in return for international assurances of its territorial integrity."

On Wednesday night as the assault on Ukraine escalated U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin said in a statement that "Putin's invasion of Ukraine's sovereign land is a dire threat to the established international order and must be resolutely deterred.

"Ukraine and our NATO allies facing ongoing Russian belligerence have strong bipartisan, bicameral support in the U.S. Congress. As someone who has strong ties to the region, my prayers are with the Ukrainian people and all of Eastern Europe."

U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley also weighed in Wednesday, noting "Russia's unprovoked attack on Ukraine begins a war of choice entirely of President Putin's making, despite months of intense diplomacy. The price that Ukrainians will pay for that choice is unfathomable.

"While the Kremlin's disinformation apparatus is in full swing, I want to be clear that no one is responsible for this bloodshed other than Putin," stated Quigley, a member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and co-chair of the Congressional Ukraine Caucus. "As these events unfold, my message to the Ukrainian people is simple: We stand with you."