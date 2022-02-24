North Aurora police officer deemed justified in fatal shooting

A North Aurora police officer was justified when he shot a man to death in August, Kane County State's Attorney Jamie Mosser announced Thursday.

The officer had a reasonable belief deadly force was needed to prevent the himself and others from being greatly harmed or killed by 51-year-old North Aurora resident James R. Wiesner. Mosser will not prosecute the officer.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Aug. 10.

According to North Aurora police, Wiesner's fiancee called 911 to report Wiesner was behaving "erratically."

Three police officers responded. They heard people inside the house on the 400 block of Pinecreek Drive, but nobody answered the door.

The fiancee drove up and let them in through the garage.

Wiesner pointed a handgun at the officers, police said, and the officers left the house and went to the front yard. Wiesner followed, and the officers tried to take cover. He refused orders to drop his weapon, police said. One of the officers, who has not been identified, shot Wiesner in the upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Kane County Major Crimes Task Force's Officer-Involved Death Unit investigated the shooting.

Chief David Fisher said the officer was placed on administrative leave, performing non-patrol work, for about six months during the shooting investigation. Fisher said the officer did not violate any department policies.