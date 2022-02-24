New COVID-19 infections down 38%, and deaths decline nearly 28%

New cases of COVID-19 in Illinois totaled 1,979 Thursday, with 63 more deaths, according to state data. There were 1,183 people in state hospitals being treated for the disease as of Wednesday night. Courtesy of Delnor Hospital

Average new caseloads of COVID-19 in the state shrunk by 38.6%, in a week with hospitalization and death rates also steadily declining by about 28%, Illinois Department of Public Health data showed Thursday.

The seven-day average for new infections was 2,020 Thursday compared to 3,289 on Feb. 24. The seven-day average for people dying from COVID-19 was 47 on Thursday contrasted with 65 a week ago, a decrease of 27.7%.

COVID-19 patient averages dipped from 1,879 on Feb. 16 to 1,351 on Wednesday, a 28.1% decrease.

New cases numbered 1,979 Thursday, with 63 more deaths, the IDPH reported.

Illinois hospitals were treating 1,183 COVID-19 patients Wednesday night.

The state's seven-day average case positivity rate is 2%.

Total cases statewide stand at 3,024,663, and 32,580 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

On Wednesday, 15,141 more COVID-19 vaccinations were administered. The seven-day average is 17,450.

So far, 8,526,505 people have been fully vaccinated, which is about 67.3% of Illinois' 12.7 million residents, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. The CDC defines fully vaccinated as two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or one dose of Johnson & Johnson's.

Among those fully vaccinated, 48.9% have received a booster shot.

The federal government has delivered 23,777,965 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December 2020, and 21,057,410 shots have been administered.

Labs processed 132,055 virus tests in the last 24 hours.