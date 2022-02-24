 

Long way to go: Arlington Park sale to Bears now expected to close in first half of 2023

  • As the ongoing Arlington Park sale process to the Chicago Bears unfolds, the track plans to auction off its surplus property later this year.

    As the ongoing Arlington Park sale process to the Chicago Bears unfolds, the track plans to auction off its surplus property later this year. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer, 2021

  • Bill Carstanjen

    Bill Carstanjen

 
Christopher Placek
 
 
Updated 2/24/2022 6:16 PM

The sale of the 326-acre Arlington Park property to the Chicago Bears is expected to close during the first half of 2023, Churchill Downs Inc. CEO Bill Carstanjen said Thursday.

The Arlington Heights racetrack's corporate ownership provided a brief update on the sale process -- and noted the $197.2 million transaction depends on other approvals -- during a call with Wall Street analysts to review the Louisville, Kentucky-based company's 2021 year-end business results.

 

A previous company timeline -- when the deal with the Bears was announced last September -- suggested the sale could close later this year or in early 2023.

Last month, Bears Chairman George McCaskey and President/CEO Ted Phillips said a due diligence process is underway, but their comments also underscored that the pending contract and stadium redevelopment is far from a done deal.

"The closing on the land probably is going to take the rest of this year, maybe into the first quarter of 2023," Phillips said at the Jan. 10 news conference. "And at that point in time, we'll decide whether it's financially feasible to try to develop it further. And I think what's important now is that our focus for long-term development is exclusively on that property at Arlington Park."

The ongoing sale process for the sprawling acreage at Euclid Avenue and Wilke Road comes as the racetrack's owners prepare to auction the track's surplus assets, goods, vehicles and equipment.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

A 12-page request for proposals seeking a company to conduct an auction is on Arlington Park's website. The deadline for interested auctioneers to submit their qualifications is 3 p.m. Monday.

Arlington anticipates that it will bring in approximately $2.5 million in revenue from the auction, according to the document.

The auction would be held sometime in June or later, since Arlington plans to ink a six-month contract with an auctioneer starting June 1.

Churchill Downs classified Arlington Park's assets totaling $81.5 million as held for sale as of Dec. 31, 2021, according to its end-of-year balance sheets released Wednesday.

That annual report also noted the company recorded $1.4 million of severance costs and $3.9 million related to a multi-employer pension liability in conjunction with the announced sale of Arlington Park.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Bears brass: Focus for long-term development 'exclusively' on Arlington Park
Related Article
Bears brass: Focus for long-term development 'exclusively' on Arlington Park
 
Top suburban story of 2021: How the Arlington Park sale to the Bears was years in the making
Related Article
Top suburban story of 2021: How the Arlington Park sale to the Bears was years in the making
 
Inside the X's and O's of what's needed to secure the Bears' move to Arlington Heights
Related Article
Inside the X's and O's of what's needed to secure the Bears' move to Arlington Heights
 
Arlington Heights set to launch massive planning process for new Bears stadium
Related Article
Arlington Heights set to launch massive planning process for new Bears stadium
 
'Archaic' horse racing laws led to decision to sell Arlington Park to the Bears, track owner says
Related Article
'Archaic' horse racing laws led to decision to sell Arlington Park to the Bears, track owner says
 
Arlington Heights formally opens doors to Bears, but Chicago still hopes to stop team from leaving
Related Article
Arlington Heights formally opens doors to Bears, but Chicago still hopes to stop team from leaving
 
Da Bears to Da Burbs? What comes next in team's $197.2 million purchase of Arlington Park land
Related Article
Da Bears to Da Burbs? What comes next in team's $197.2 million purchase of Arlington Park land
 
'Today's the funeral' Arlington Park reaches finish line as fans say goodbye to Illinois' grand racing palace
Related Article
'Today's the funeral' Arlington Park reaches finish line as fans say goodbye to Illinois' grand racing palace
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 