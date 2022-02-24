 

Great-grandson of a Ukrainian refugee, Pritzker denounces Russian invasion

Gov. J.B. Pritzker noted his Ukrainian roots on Thursday while condemning Russia's invasion of the eastern European nation, but he said everyone, regardless of origin, should oppose Vladimir Putin's use of force.

"Whether you come from Ukraine, your family has descendants from Ukraine, or you're just from anywhere else in the world but you've come to the United States -- every American stands with the nation of Ukraine today, or should," Pritzker said after a campaign event in Little Village.

 

"The nation of Ukraine has been attacked by an autocrat, by a dangerous leader who should be pushed back upon. And I know that we all hope for peace to reign across the continent of Europe, and our hope is that these battles will end very soon, and that will bring peace to the continent."

