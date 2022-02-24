Feder: Fox 32 hires Anita Blanton as morning anchor

Anita Blanton, a news anchor at NBC affiliate WAVY in Norfolk, Virginia, has been signed to co-anchor "Good Day Chicago" on Fox-owned WFLD-Channel 32, starting April 4.

On Fox 32's morning show, she'll be part of an anchor rotation that includes Scott Schneider, Anita Padilla, Sylvia Perez, Terrence Lee and Roseanne Tellez.

"I can't wait to say 'Good Day Chicago' to the great people of the Windy City," Blanton said in a statement. "Joining this team of respected journalists at a station dedicated to going beyond headlines with memorable, impactful coverage each day is more than a dream."

Also joining Fox 32 as a producer for "Good Day Chicago" is Slone Salerno, a morning news producer for CBS affiliate WMRC in Madison, Wisconsin.

She's the daughter of longtime Chicago TV news producer Irene Lobo Salerno and the late Chicago news anchor Randy Salerno.

• Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.