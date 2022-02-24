COVID-19 update: 1,979 new cases, 63 more deaths, 1,183 hospitalizations

New cases of COVID-19 reached 1,979 Thursday with 63 more people dying from the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

Illinois hospitals were treating 1,183 COVID-19 patients Wednesday night.

The state's seven-day average case positivity rate is 2%.

Total cases statewide stand at 3,024,663 and 32,580 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

On Wednesday, 15,141 more COVID-19 shots were administered. The seven-day average is 17,450.

So far, 8,526,505 people have been fully vaccinated or 67.3% of Illinois' 12.7 million population, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. The CDC defines fully vaccinated as two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or one dose of Johnson & Johnson's.

Of those people who are fully vaccinated, 48.9% have received a booster shot.

The federal government has delivered 23,777,965 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December, 2020, and 21,057,410 shots have been administered.

Labs processed 132,055 virus tests in the last 24 hours.