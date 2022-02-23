'We stand with you': Durbin, Quigley react to attack on Ukraine

Members of Illinois' congressional delegation were quick to condemn attacks on Ukraine orchestrated by Russian President Vladimir Putin unfolding late Wednesday.

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin said in a statement that "Putin's invasion of Ukraine's sovereign land is a dire threat to the established international order and must be resolutely deterred.

"Ukraine and our NATO allies facing ongoing Russian belligerence have strong bipartisan, bicameral support in the U.S. Congress. As someone who has strong ties to the region, my prayers are with the Ukrainian people and all of Eastern Europe," said Durbin, a Springfield Democrat.

Congressman Mike Quigley issued a statement noting "Russia's unprovoked attack on Ukraine begins a war of choice entirely of President Putin's making, despite months of intense diplomacy. The price that Ukrainians will pay for that choice is unfathomable.

"While the Kremlin's disinformation apparatus is in full swing, I want to be clear that no one is responsible for this bloodshed other than Putin," noted Quigley, a member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and co-chair of the Congressional Ukraine Caucus.

"As these events unfold, my message to the Ukrainian people is simple: We stand with you," stated Quigley, a Chicago Democrat whose district includes the suburbs.