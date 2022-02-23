Teen in custody after woman shot in St. Charles

A woman is in stable condition after being shot Wednesday morning in an apartment on the 1700 block of Covington Court in St. Charles.

Police have a 17-year-old boy in custody, according to a news release from St. Charles police.

The 24-year-old woman was shot twice. She is receiving treatment at Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva.

Authorities say the boy and the woman are "familiar with one another" and that there is no danger to the general public.

The shooting happened around 6:55 a.m. Police found the suspect after a 30-minute search.

As a precaution, Richmond and Davis elementary schools, Thompson Middle School and the Haines Center transitional school were put on lockdown.

The regular school day had not started, but there were students in some of the buildings for before-school activities such as band and choir practice, St. Charles Unit District 303 spokesman Carol Smith said.

The lockdown ended at 7:45 a.m.