State police investigate shooting on Route 53 near Rolling Meadows

Illinois State Police are investigating a shooting Wednesday morning on Route 53 at Euclid Avenue near Rolling Meadows that left one person with nonlife-threatening injuries.

Initial reports indicate the victim was a woman, but state police did not provide any additional details about the person who was transported to a nearby hospital after the shooting.

Troopers were notified of the shooting just after 9 a.m., responding to the ramp from Euclid Avenue onto southbound Route 53.

The ramp and one right lane were closed for the investigation until 9:49 a.m., state police officials said.

Anyone with information about shooting is urged to contact state police investigators at (847) 931-2405 or email isp.crimetips@illinois.gov. Witnesses may remain anonymous.

• This is a breaking news story. Check back later at dailyherald.com for updated information.