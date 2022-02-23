Report: Russia starts pulling diplomatic staff from Ukraine

Women show posters in support of Ukraine Tuesday as they attend a demonstration along the street near the Russian embassy in Berlin, Germany. Europe braced for further confrontation Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022 after tensions over Ukraine escalated dramatically when Russian President Vladimir Putin got the OK to use military force outside his country and the West responded with sanctions. Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine -- Russia's state Tass news agency reported Wednesday that Russia has started evacuating personnel from all of its diplomatic facilities in Ukraine.

Moscow has an embassy in Kyiv and consulates in Kharkiv, Odesa and Lviv.

The Tass report said the embassy in Kyiv confirmed the evacuations have begun. An Associated Press photographer in Kyiv saw the flag was no longer flying over the embassy building in Kyiv.