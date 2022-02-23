Putin announces military operation in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, near the Kremlin Wall during the national celebrations of the 'Defender of the Fatherland Day' in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. The Defenders of the Fatherland Day, celebrated in Russia on Feb. 23, honors the nation's military and is a nationwide holiday. Associated Press

MOSCOW -- Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a military operation in Ukraine, claiming it's intended to protect civilians.

In a televised address, Putin said the action comes in response to threats coming from Ukraine. He added that Russia doesn't have a goal to occupy Ukraine. Putin said the responsibility for bloodshed lies with the Ukrainian "regime."

Putin warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences they have never seen."

Minutes after the announcement, explosions could be heard in the distance of reporters' live shots from the Ukrainian cities of Kyiv and Kharkiv.

Putin accused the U.S. and its allies of ignoring Russia's demands to stop Ukraine from joining NATO and offer Moscow security guarantees. He said the Russian military operation aims to ensure a "demilitarization" of Ukraine.

Putin said all Ukrainian servicemen who lay down arms will be able to safely leave the zone of combat.

The White House released a statement late Wednesday: "Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond," President Joe Biden said in the statement. "The world will hold Russia accountable."

U.S. officials have repeatedly pledged to place overwhelming sanctions on the Russian economy and Putin allies in retaliation for a further invasion of Ukraine.