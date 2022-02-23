Feder: WBBM Newsradio, V103 tie for first place in Chicago radio ratings

WBBM 780-AM/WCFS 105.9-FM, the Audacy all-news combo, and WVAZ 102.7-FM, the iHeartMedia R&B station, tied for first place in Chicago radio ratings released Tuesday, Robert Feder writes.

WLIT 93.9-FM, the iHeartMedia adult contemporary station that rose to record-high ratings for its nonstop Christmas music in December, fell back to fifth place in the latest Nielsen Audio survey, which ran from January 6 to February 2.

In his opening month after succeeding Pat Cassidy as morning news anchor on WBBM Newsradio, Cisco Cotto debuted at No. 1 in morning drive.

Among the month's most notable gains were those posted by Nexstar Media news/talk WGN 720-AM, which ranked fourth overall and moved up to second in mornings with Bob Sirott and first in middays with John Williams. Lisa Dent premiered as afternoon host in seventh place.

Chicago Public Media news/talk WBEZ 91.5-FM (the new nonprofit owner of the Sun-Times), moved up to third overall and topped afternoons. WBBM Newsradio with anchors Bob Conway and Andy Dahn led in evenings.

Other hefty upticks were seen at WTMX 101.9-FM, the Hubbard Radio hot adult-contemporary station, and WUSN 99.5-FM, the Audacy country station.

Univision Spanish-language regional Mexican WOJO 105.1-FM was No. 1 among listeners between 25 and 54. WOJO also finished first in the key adult demographic in mornings with Raúl Molinar, Carla Medrano and Andrés Maldonado, and middays with Rafael "El Primo Rafa" Bautista.

Hispanic listeners comprise 21.5 percent of the Chicago radio market and Black listeners comprise 16.6 percent of the market, according to Nielsen.

