Elgin police investigating Tuesday afternoon shooting

Elgin police are investigating a Tuesday afternoon shooting on the city's near east side.

Police responded about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday to the shooting on the 100 block of North Gifford Street. When the officers arrived, they found an 18-year-old Hispanic man shot outside. He was transported to an area hospital with what police said were minor injuries.

Elgin police Sgt. Heather Lencioni, the department's public information, said officers closed off the area for about two hours while investigating.

Lencioni said that due to the proximity of the shooting, Elgin Area School District U-46 was notified of the police presence. Dream Academy and the offices at 355 Chicago Street notified police they were going on soft lockdown. Police soon moved the perimeter further north, away from the school, during the initial stages of the investigation.

Lencioni said follow-up phone calls to Elgin Academy and St. Mary's School were placed as a courtesy, but the schools were not in the immediate area of concern.

The case remains open and actively under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Special Investigations Division at (847) 289-2600 or send an anonymous text to 847411 and include "ElginPD" at the beginning.