 

COVID-19 update: 2,733 new cases, 86 more deaths, 1,232 hospitalizations

  • So far, 8,521,005 people have been fully vaccinated or 67.2% of Illinois' 12.7 million population,

    So far, 8,521,005 people have been fully vaccinated or 67.2% of Illinois' 12.7 million population, Daily Herald File Photo

 
Marni Pyke
 
 
Updated 2/23/2022 12:21 PM

New cases of COVID-19 reached 2,733 Wednesday with 86 more people dying from the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

Illinois hospitals were treating 1,232 COVID-19 patients Tuesday night.

 

The state's seven-day average case positivity rate is 1.9%.

Total cases statewide stand at 3,022,684 and 32,517 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

On Tuesday, 17,573 more COVID-19 shots were administered. The seven-day average is 18,250.

So far, 8,521,005 people have been fully vaccinated or 67.2% of Illinois' 12.7 million population, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. The CDC defines fully vaccinated as two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or one dose of Johnson & Johnson's.

Of those people who are fully vaccinated, 48.9% have received a booster shot.

The federal government has delivered 23,759,825 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December, 2021, and 21,042,269 shots have been administered.

Labs processed 86,515 virus tests in the last 24 hours.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 