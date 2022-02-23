COVID-19 update: 2,733 new cases, 86 more deaths, 1,232 hospitalizations

New cases of COVID-19 reached 2,733 Wednesday with 86 more people dying from the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

Illinois hospitals were treating 1,232 COVID-19 patients Tuesday night.

The state's seven-day average case positivity rate is 1.9%.

Total cases statewide stand at 3,022,684 and 32,517 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

On Tuesday, 17,573 more COVID-19 shots were administered. The seven-day average is 18,250.

So far, 8,521,005 people have been fully vaccinated or 67.2% of Illinois' 12.7 million population, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. The CDC defines fully vaccinated as two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or one dose of Johnson & Johnson's.

Of those people who are fully vaccinated, 48.9% have received a booster shot.

The federal government has delivered 23,759,825 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December, 2021, and 21,042,269 shots have been administered.

Labs processed 86,515 virus tests in the last 24 hours.